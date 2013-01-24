Home
    Steam iron

    GC3388
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      -{discount-value}

      Look hot every day

      This Philips steam iron not only offers you extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra long cord and water level indicator; its fashionable design gives you a unique product that is fun and easy to use!

        Steam iron

        Look hot every day

        Great result, minimum effort, 3 x easier

        • 3 m cord
        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy

        The pointed tip makes ironing along buttons and seams easy.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

        Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

        With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there's no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

        Extra long cord for maximum reach

        Extra long cord for maximum reach

        With EasyCare's extra-long 3 m cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

        The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • 360 degree cord freedom
          • Extra-clear water level indicator
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          3  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 35 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 95 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Easy to set up and store
          • Extra-large water inlet
          • Integrated cord storage solution
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50–60
          Power
          2300
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          328 x 129 x 163
          Product weight
          1.64

