      Built for powerful ironing

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips Steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

      PowerLife Steam iron

      Built for powerful ironing

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips Steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Built for powerful ironing

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips Steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      PowerLife Steam iron

      Built for powerful ironing

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical Philips Steam iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

        Built for powerful ironing

        Iron with electronic safety shut-off

        • 2200 W
        • 35 g/min steam
        • 110 g steam boost
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Powerful steam for fast ironing

        Powerful steam for fast ironing

        This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

        Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 35 g/min

        Continuous steam output of up to 35 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        110-g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        110-g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 110 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        3 types of automatic shut-off

        3 types of automatic shut-off

        Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.

        Cord freedom with the 360-degree swivel solution

        Cord freedom with the 360-degree swivel solution

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Extra stability
          Rubber bumper
          Power cord length
          2 m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Power Global
          2200  W
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
          Product weight
          1.2  kg

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 35 gr/min
          Steam Boost
          Up to 110 gr/min

