Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    SpeedCare

    Refurbished Steam generator iron

    GC6630/20R1
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Faster and easier ironing** Faster and easier ironing** Faster and easier ironing**
      -{discount-value}

      SpeedCare Refurbished Steam generator iron

      GC6630/20R1
      Overall Rating / 5

      Faster and easier ironing**

      The Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, helping you to speed up your ironing. Enjoy more quality time with your family thanks to the reduced ironing time with the Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

      SpeedCare Refurbished Steam generator iron

      Faster and easier ironing**

      The Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, helping you to speed up your ironing. Enjoy more quality time with your family thanks to the reduced ironing time with the Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

      Faster and easier ironing**

      The Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, helping you to speed up your ironing. Enjoy more quality time with your family thanks to the reduced ironing time with the Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

      SpeedCare Refurbished Steam generator iron

      Faster and easier ironing**

      The Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, helping you to speed up your ironing. Enjoy more quality time with your family thanks to the reduced ironing time with the Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

      Refurbished product
      Learn more
      ic_warranty
      Two-year warranty
      ic_globe
      Sustainable alternative
      ic_coins,money
      Save money
      ic_repair-service,support
      High quality support

      Similar products

      See all steam-generator-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        SpeedCare

        SpeedCare

        Refurbished Steam generator iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Faster and easier ironing**

        with twice as much steam** as a steam iron

        • Refurbished product
        • Max 4.8 bar pump pressure
        • 170 g steam boost
        • 1.2-l fixed water tank
        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Compact size and light weight for easy storage

        Compact size and light weight for easy storage

        Thanks to the revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

        Smart Calc cleaning system with a sound and light cleaning reminder

        Smart Calc cleaning system with a sound and light cleaning reminder

        The Smart Calc cleaning system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function that protects your steam generator iron. After around 10 hours of ironing, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the Calc cleaning process with a sound and light notification. The iron conveniently rests on the Calc container as it collects the dirty water, so you don't have to strain to hold the iron during the process. After all the water has been collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

        1.2-l water tank and refill at any time during ironing

        1.2-l water tank and refill at any time during ironing

        The SpeedCare steam generator has a 1.2-l water tank capacity to allow you to iron for over an hour. It helps to reduce the number of refills required for large laundry loads. The technology will also allow you refill the water tank during ironing without the appliance cooling down for 2 hours while it is waiting to be refilled.

        Max 4.8 bar pump pressure

        Max 4.8 bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Water tank capacity
          1200  ml
          Ultra-light and comfortable
          Yes
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Filling and emptying water
          • Large filling hole
          • Extra-large filling hole

        • Calc management

          Filtered water recommended
          Yes
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Smart Calc Clean
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          110  g/min
          Pressure
          Max 4.8 bar pump pressure
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          170  g
          Steam output control
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide Ceramic

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          26.4 x 30.3 x 40.4  cm
          Weight of iron + base
          2.6  kg
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount