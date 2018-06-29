Search terms

    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4902/20
    Perfect results, every time
      Azur Steam iron

      GC4902/20
      Perfect results, every time

      Long-lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance.

      Perfect results, every time

      Long-lasting performance with Quick Calc Release and SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance. See all benefits

        Steam iron

        Perfect results, every time

        With our best scratch-resistant soleplate

        • 50 g/min continuous steam
        • 220 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
        Up to 220 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 220 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Quick calc release system for easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick calc release system for easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick Calc Release for easy cleaning or your iron and long-lasting steam performance

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

        2800 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

        SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Soleplate gliding performance
          4  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Elite
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars
          Auto shut-off
          Yes
          Indicator light
          Yes

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Pressure
          50 g/min
          Power
          2800  W
          Continuous steam
          50  g/min
          Steam boost
          220  g
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          240  V
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.669  kg
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.908  kg

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
