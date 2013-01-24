Home
    Azur Performer Plus

    Steam iron

    GC4526/17
    Faster*, Easier and Smarter
      Azur Performer Plus Steam iron

      GC4526/17
      Faster*, Easier and Smarter

      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate.

        Faster*, Easier and Smarter

        More effective calc clean with calc container

        • Steam 50 g/min; 210 g steam boost
        • T-ionicGlide soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • 2600 Watts
        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          50  g/min
          Power
          2600  W
          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          Steam boost
          210  g

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          • Built-in calc container
          • Self-clean

        • Accessories included

          CordGuide
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          34,1 x 30 x 36  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          16 x 32 x 14  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.75  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          1.52  kg

              * Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron

