Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Azur Pro

    Steam iron

    GC4880/20
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Powerful perfection, every time Powerful perfection, every time Powerful perfection, every time
      -{discount-value}

      Azur Pro Steam iron

      GC4880/20
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Powerful perfection, every time

      Azur Pro steam iron provides powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Maintain control, ultra-fast gliding, easy calc-clean and a larger water tank make your ironing sessions much easier. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £90.00

      Azur Pro Steam iron

      Powerful perfection, every time

      Azur Pro steam iron provides powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Maintain control, ultra-fast gliding, easy calc-clean and a larger water tank make your ironing sessions much easier. See all benefits

      Powerful perfection, every time

      Azur Pro steam iron provides powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Maintain control, ultra-fast gliding, easy calc-clean and a larger water tank make your ironing sessions much easier. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £90.00

      Azur Pro Steam iron

      Powerful perfection, every time

      Azur Pro steam iron provides powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Maintain control, ultra-fast gliding, easy calc-clean and a larger water tank make your ironing sessions much easier. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Azur Pro

        Azur Pro

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Powerful perfection, every time

        Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

        • 2800 W
        • 50 g/min; 200 g steam boost
        • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
        • Safety auto off + anti-calc
        2800 W for fast heat-up and powerful performance

        2800 W for fast heat-up and powerful performance

        Powerful 2800 W for fast heat up and best performance.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        Steam boost up to 200 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

        Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

        A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

        Less refilling with very large 350 ml water tank

        Less refilling with very large 350 ml water tank

        Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heel rest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

        Long 2.5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

        Long 2.5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

        A long 2.5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.

        Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

        Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

        Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

        Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

        Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

        Technical Specifications

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.5 kg

        • Easy to use

          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5 m
          Water tank capacity
          350 ml
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Energy saving*
          20 %

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          50 g/min
          Power
          2800 W
          Steam boost
          200 g
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Water spray
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240 V

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          • Double active calc clean
          • Self-clean

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Register

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


            Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

            A welcome gift of 15% off*

            Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

            People
            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?
            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount