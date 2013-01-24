Home
    Steam iron

    GC1433/40
    Easy and Effective
      Steam iron

      GC1433/40
      Easy and Effective

      This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effective by providing plenty of continuous steam, and the non-stick soleplate makes gliding smoother. With the comfort iron, ironing is made simple.

      Steam iron

      Easy and Effective

      This comfort steam iron makes your ironing easy and effective by providing plenty of continuous steam, and the non-stick soleplate makes gliding smoother. With the comfort iron, ironing is made simple.

        Steam iron

        Easy and Effective

        Three ways to make your ironing easier

        • 2000 W
        • Anti-calc
        • Non-stick soleplate
        Power up to 2000 W, enabling constant high-steam output

        Power up to 2000 W, enabling constant high-steam output

        Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

        Continuous steam up to 25 g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25 g/min for good crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 25 g/min for good crease removal.

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

        The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

        Easy gliding on all iron-suitable garments

        Easy gliding on all iron-suitable garments

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for easy gliding performance on all iron-suitable garments.

        Large 220 ml water tank that makes water filling convenient

        Large 220 ml water tank that makes water filling convenient

        Less frequent refilling with the extra-large, 220 ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

        This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water, and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale from your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

        Larger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

        Larger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Self-clean

        • Easy to use

          Ultra-light and comfortable
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          220  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Large filling hole

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          25  g/min
          Power
          2000  W
          Soleplate
          Non-stick
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam boost
          90  g
          Steam tip
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          240  V

