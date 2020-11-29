Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Easier and faster without temperature settings
OptimalTEMP technology on the Philips Perfectcare steam iron allows you to iron everything from jeans to silk in one go without adjusting the temperature. Faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easier and faster without temperature settings
OptimalTEMP technology on the Philips Perfectcare steam iron allows you to iron everything from jeans to silk in one go without adjusting the temperature. Faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits
Easier and faster without temperature settings
OptimalTEMP technology on the Philips Perfectcare steam iron allows you to iron everything from jeans to silk in one go without adjusting the temperature. Faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Easier and faster without temperature settings
OptimalTEMP technology on the Philips Perfectcare steam iron allows you to iron everything from jeans to silk in one go without adjusting the temperature. Faster crease removal with no risk of burn or shine marks. See all benefits