    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4537/86
    Steam Performance, Guaranteed
      Azur Steam iron

      Steam Performance, Guaranteed

      Thanks to our innovative design, the calc particles are easily broken and automatically collected in the removable calc container. The calc can be easily washed away in less than 15 seconds allowing great results over time.

        Steam Performance, Guaranteed

        With our improved Quick Calc Release system

        • 45 g/min continuous steam
        • 200 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Quick calc release system for easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick calc release system for easy cleaning of your iron

        Quick Calc Release for easy cleaning or your iron and long-lasting steam performance

        up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        up to 200 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases

        2400 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2400 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for faster crease removal

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for faster crease removal

        Strong and consistent steam output penetrates more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          45  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          200  g
          Voltage
          240  V
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate gliding performance
          3  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Select steam level from handle
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Indicator light
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Quick Calc Release

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          13.7 x 16.7 x 33.2  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          12.88 x 15.33 x 31.95  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.791  kg
          Weight of iron
          1.552  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          1.569  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Design

          Colour
          Deep Black

