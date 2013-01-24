Home
      The Azur Pro steam iron provides powerful steam so you can get through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Ironing is now easy with ultra-fast gliding, a larger water tank and built-in calc container See all benefits

      The Azur Pro steam iron provides powerful steam so you can get through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Ironing is now easy with ultra-fast gliding, a larger water tank and built-in calc container See all benefits

        Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

        • 2800 W
        • 50 g/min; 210 g steam boost
        • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
        • Safety auto off + anti-calc
        2800 W for fast heat-up and powerful performance

        2800 W for fast heat-up and powerful performance

        Powerful 2800 W for fast heat up and best performance.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

        Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

        A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

        Less refilling with very large 350 ml water tank

        Less refilling with very large 350 ml water tank

        Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank, so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

        Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

        Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

        The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heel rest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

        Long 2.5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

        Long 2.5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

        A long 2.5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.

        Steam boost up to 210g

        Steam boost up to 210g

        Steam boost up to 210g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

        Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          350  ml
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          50  g/min
          Power
          2800  W
          Steam boost
          210  g
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Water spray
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Energy saving*
          20  %
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          • Built-in calc container
          • Self-clean
          • Double active calc clean

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.5  kg
          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          34,1 x 30 x 36  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          16 x 32 x 14  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.75  kg

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide

