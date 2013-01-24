Home
    Steam iron

    GC4620
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Removes creases easily Removes creases easily Removes creases easily
      -{discount-value}

      Steam iron

      GC4620
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Removes creases easily

      Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results!

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      Removes creases easily

      Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

      Removes creases easily

      Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Steam iron

      Removes creases easily

      Ironing is smooth and effortless with this iron's SteamGlide soleplate. Its powerful steam and easy gliding make it the ideal combination to remove creases and get great results! See all benefits

        Removes creases easily

        Powerful ironing with SteamGlide soleplate

        • Auto Shut Off
        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        Extra long 3 m cord for maximum reach

        With the extra-long 3-m cord of your Philips iron, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Steam boost up to 165 g for the most stubborn creases

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          Cord binder for easy cord storage

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • 360 degree cord freedom
          • Soft grip
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          3  m
          No leakage
          Drip-stop system
          Safe in use
          • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
          • Exceeds international drop test standards
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          350  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 40 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Steam tip
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 165 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          Fast heat-up
          Yes

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50–60
          Power
          2400
          Voltage
          220 - 240

