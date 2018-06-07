Home
      Azur Elite Steam Iron

      GC5039/30

      Be the first to review this item

      Our smartest and most powerful steam iron. Guaranteed no burns*.  Automatic intelligent steam release.
       * on all ironable fabrics only

      • Guaranteed no burns, no settings required with OptimalTEMP.
      • Intelligent steam release with DynamiQ mode for perfect results.
      • Up to 50% more steam through fabric** with TurboPump.
      • Quick Calc Release in 15 seconds for long-lasting steam performance.
      • Scratch-resistant soleplate glides perfectly.

       

      *on all ironable fabrics

      **compared to GC4910

       

       

      • Specification highlights

        • Continuous steam

          75  g/min

        • Descaling and cleaning

          Quick Calc Release

      • Specifications

        Fast crease removal
        Fast crease removal
        Continuous steam
        • 75 g/min
        Ionic Deep Steam
        • Yes
        Power
        • 3000 W
        Steam boost
        • 260 g
        Vertical steam
        • Yes
        Easy to use
        Easy to use
        Soleplate name
        • SteamGlide Advanced
        Water tank capacity
        • 350 ml
        Extra-stable heel rest
        • Yes
        Drip-stop
        • Yes
        Extra-large filling hole
        • Yes
        Auto shut-off
        • Yes
        Comfortable ironing
        Comfortable ironing
        Cord length
        • 3 m
        Scale management
        Scale management
        Descaling and cleaning
        • Quick Calc Release
        Size and weight
        Size and weight
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        • 33,3 x 17,5 x 13,5 cm
        Guarantee
        Guarantee
        2 year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        Green efficiency
        Green efficiency
        Energy saving mode
        • Yes
        User manual
        • 100% recycled paper

