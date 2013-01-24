Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Easyspeed plus cordless

    Cordless steam iron

    GC2086/30
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish
      -{discount-value}

      Easyspeed plus cordless Cordless steam iron

      GC2086/30
      Find support for this product

      Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

      Discover the Philips Easyspeed plus cordless iron. With its ceramic soleplate, compact SmartCharging base and light feedback this cordless steam iron is perfect for everyday use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £80.00
      Find similar products

      Easyspeed plus cordless Cordless steam iron

      Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

      Discover the Philips Easyspeed plus cordless iron. With its ceramic soleplate, compact SmartCharging base and light feedback this cordless steam iron is perfect for everyday use. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all steam-iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Easyspeed plus cordless

        Easyspeed plus cordless

        Cordless steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Faster cordless ironing, from start to finish

        • Steam 35 g/min; 150 g steam boost
        • Ceramic soleplate
        • Anti-calc
        • 2400 Watts
        Iron with smart light feedback indicator

        Iron with smart light feedback indicator

        Smart light feedback indicates the status of the iron at any time.

        Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 35 g/min for better crease removal.

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        The charging base charges the iron in less than 6 seconds

        The charging base charges the iron in less than 6 seconds

        The compact Smart charging base enables a powerful cordless steam performance. Enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement without changing your ironing pattern: the iron will charge itself on the compact Smart charging base while you rearrange the garment. To ensure constant steam performance the Smart charging base will indicate with a yellow light that the iron needs to be recharged; it also ensures that the iron gets fully charged in less than 6 seconds. The blue light indicates that the iron is ready to use.

        Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

        Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

        Ceramic soleplate is scratch-resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

        Cord winder for easy cord storage

        Cord winder for easy cord storage

        The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest so that the appliance is easy to store.

        Lock and carry the iron for stable storage after ironing

        Lock and carry the iron for stable storage after ironing

        Safe storage after ironing on the base. The cord can be wrapped around the body of the base, so that the appliance is easy to store.

        Power up to 2400 W for faster heat-up time

        Power up to 2400 W for faster heat-up time

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          • Ceramic
          • SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          35  g/min
          Steam boost
          150  g
          Power
          2400  W
          Spray
          Yes
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Intelligent Light feedback
          Yes
          Drip stop
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          270  ml

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount