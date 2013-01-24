  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Azur

    Steam iron

    GC4412/02
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Power with precision Power with precision Power with precision
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause
    • Play Pause

      Azur Steam iron

      GC4412/02
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Azur Steam iron

      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits

      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Azur Steam iron

      Power with precision

      For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you with the best of both! See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Steam Iron

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Azur

        Azur

        Steam iron

        Total:

        Power with precision

        Super-steam, super-glide iron

        • 150 g steam boost
        • 2400 W
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Optimal cord length for maximum reach

        Optimal cord length for maximum reach

        With the 2.5-m-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip of this Philips iron combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Electronic safety shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic safety shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic safety shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Power
          2400 W
          Spray
          Yes
          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          40 g/min
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Steam boost
          150 g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Water tank capacity
          350 ml
          Power cord length
          2.5 m
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.55 kg
          Product dimensions
          30.3 x 12 x 15.2 cm
          Voltage
          220 - 240 V

        • Calc management

          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Register

              Subscribe to our newsletter

              Get your welcome gift of 15% off*


              Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up to enjoy:​

              A welcome gift of 15% off*

              Tips and articles on healthy lifestyles- restful sleep, skincare, and more.

              People that are happy to make use of their membership
              *
              I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
              What does this mean?
              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
              *Click here to read about voucher terms and conditions
              **Sign up to stay informed, and register your product within 90 days after purchase

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method
              American Express - payment method
              PayPal - payment method
              Klarna - payment method

              Help with your online order

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Student discount