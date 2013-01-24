Home
      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!

      Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

      Steam iron

      Simple, fast and effective

      For great results, you want powerful steam and an iron that never gives up. With its 90 g steam boost, 2000 W for constant high steam and Double Active Calc system, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits

        Steam iron

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Simple, fast and effective

        Longer-lasting steam performance

        • Drip stop
        • Double anti-calc
        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

        2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

        The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        Non-stick soleplate coating

        The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          360 degree cord freedom
          Anti-scale management
          Double Active Calc System
          Cord length
          2  m
          Safe in use
          Exceeds international drop test standards
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 30 gr/min
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip
          Spray
          Yes
          Steam Boost
          Up to 90 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          Fast heat-up
          Yes
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          Non-stick soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50–60
          Power
          2000
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5
          Product weight
          1.2

