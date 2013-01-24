Home
    EasySpeed Advanced

    Steam iron

    GC3672/26
    Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom
      EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

      GC3672/26
      Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

      EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing. See all benefits

      EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

      Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

      EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing. See all benefits

        EasySpeed Advanced

        Steam iron

        Steam iron

        Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

        • 2400 W
        • 190 g steam boost
        • 35 g/min continuous steam
        • Ceramic soleplate
        Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

        Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.

        2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

        2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

        Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

        Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

        Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

        Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

        Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

        Extra-large water hole for fast filling and emptying

        An extra-large opening for filling the water tank makes quick work of refills and emptying.

        Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 190 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Carry lock and cord wrapping clip for easy and tidy storage

        Carry lock and cord wrapping clip for easy and tidy storage

        The iron attaches securely to its base with our carry-lock system. The cord is easily wrapped around the base and held in place with a clip for tidy storage.

        Smart base recharges in seconds with light-up indicator

        Smart base recharges in seconds with light-up indicator

        The smart base unit recharges the iron in seconds. Coloured-light feedback indicates when the iron is ready to use and reminds you when you need to recharge.

        Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 35 g/min for strong and steady performance

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          35  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          190  g
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Water spray
          Yes
          Heating time
          30 sec.

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Anti-calc solution

        • Storage

          Cord storage
          Cord clip

        • Size and weight

          Weight of iron
          1.020  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

