    PowerLife

    Steam iron

    GC2998/86
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Built to perform, day after day
      PowerLife Steam iron

      GC2998/86
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Built to perform, day after day

      For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its anti-scratch SteamGlide soleplate, consistent high steam output and integrated calc-clean, this high-quality iron gives you performance that lasts.

        PowerLife

        PowerLife

        Steam iron

        Built to perform, day after day

        4 x longer life with SteamGlide soleplate*

        • 2400 W
        • 45 g/min continuous steam
        • 170 g steam boost
        • SteamGlide soleplate
        2400 W to heat up quickly

        2400 W to heat up quickly

        Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.

        Up to 170 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Up to 170 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

        Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Steam output up to 45 g/min for strong, steady performance

        Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        Vertical steaming for hanging fabrics

        The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.

        Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

        Scratch-resistant SteamGlide soleplate provides good gliding

        Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non stick, scratch resistant and easy to clean.

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        Built-in calc-clean slider, long-lasting steam performance

        This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium build-up, or lime scale, and maintain peak performance.

        Extended 3m cord tested for maximum durability and safety

        Extended 3m cord tested for maximum durability and safety

        All our steam iron cables are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off in 8 minutes. Lying flat, it shuts down after 30 motionless seconds.

        Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Drip stop keeps garments spotless while ironing

        Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There's no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.

        Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

        Comfortable, textured handle for easy grip

        A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Water spray
          Yes
          Continuous steam
          45  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Steam boost
          170  g

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          320  ml
          Drip Stop
          Yes
          Extra-stable heel rest
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Built-in Calc-Clean Slider

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          33.2 x 16.7 x 13.7  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          31.2 x 14.7 x 12.7  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.255  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

              Awards

              Reviews

              • Tested vs. Philips non-stick soleplate

