    Azur Performer Plus

    Steam iron

    GC4525/30
      The Philips steam iron Azur Performer Plus combines powerful performance with ease of use. The built-in calc container delivers effective calc removal for long-lasting steam performance, auto steam control and T-ionicGlide soleplate . See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £85.00

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £85.00

        Faster*, Easier and Smarter

        More effective calc clean with calc container

        • Steam 50g/min; 200g steam boost
        • T-ionicGlide soleplate
        • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
        • 2600 Watts
        2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

        2600 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance.

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

        Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

        T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

        Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

        Built-In calc container collects calc during ironing

        Our specially designed and built-in calc container collects calc particles during ironing. The Self Clean process flushes the calc out of the iron to maintain consistent ironing performance day after day.

        Self-Clean for effective calc removal

        Self-Clean for effective calc removal

        In addition to the built-in calc container, the self-clean function of your soleplate will remove the most stubborn calc. A clean soleplate will improve your steam performance and ironing results.

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control for the right steam for each garment

        Auto Steam Control takes away the worry of selecting the amount of steam you need. Just select the temperature for the garments you're ironing and off you go.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The pointed tip on the Philips Azur Performer is very precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, a button groove and a sleek nose design. The Triple Precision tip enables you to reach into even the trickiest areas, e.g. around buttons or between pleats.

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        Optimal weight for easier manoeuvrability over your garments

        The iron has an optimal weight for moving easily over any garment, making ironing less of a hassle and making it easy to move the iron constantly between the board and its heel rest.

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

        Steam boost up to 200g

        Steam boost up to 200g

        Steam boost up to 200g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          Continuous steam output
          50  g/min
          Power
          2600  W
          Steam boost
          200  g

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2  m

        • Fast crease removal

          Water spray
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          • Built-in calc container
          • Self-clean

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          34,1 x 30 x 36  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          16 x 32 x 14  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          1.75  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          1.52  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
              • Compared with an average 2200W Philips steam iron

