2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. It also automatically saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of the plastic and Aluminium in the GC3721/02 iron is recycled.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.
Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
Joost65
28/09/2012
Nederland
Verified buyer
prettiger dan mijn oude strijkijzer
Vooral de stoom capaciteit bevalt mij prima een verbetering in het gebruiks gemak. hartelijk dank mevr Blokzijl
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Rienusb
28/09/2012
Nederland
prettiger dan mijn oude strijkijzer
Vooral de stoom capaciteit bevalt mij prima een verbetering in het gebruiks gemak. hartelijk dank mevr Blokzijl
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
lena55
31/08/2012
Nederland
goed werkend strijkijzer
werkt prima . makkelijke bediening. en heel goede stoom functie.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer
Up to 25% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared with RI3320 at max setting