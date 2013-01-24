Search terms
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. It also automatically saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of the plastic and Aluminium in the GC3721/02 iron is recycled.
Steam iron
Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Automatic Energy Saving. The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
Steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
Technical specifications