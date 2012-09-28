ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
  • 100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

Discontinued

EcoCareSteam iron

GC3721/02

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

The innovative feature makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. It also automatically saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of the plastic and Aluminium in the GC3721/02 iron is recycled.

See all benefits

with Auto Energy Saving and 30% recycled material

100% steam power, 25%* less energy.

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

    • 500 Series

    500 Series
    Fabric Shaver

    GC026/00
    • Quickly removes unwanted fabric pills
    • Includes 2 AA batteries for continuous lint shaving
    • 3 mesh hole sizes to remove pills, big and small
    • Removeable pill container
    • Height cap removes pills from delicate fabrics

Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

2
1

28/09/2012

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

prettiger dan mijn oude strijkijzer

Vooral de stoom capaciteit bevalt mij prima een verbetering in het gebruiks gemak. hartelijk dank mevr Blokzijl

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

28/09/2012

Nederland

Nederland

prettiger dan mijn oude strijkijzer

Vooral de stoom capaciteit bevalt mij prima een verbetering in het gebruiks gemak. hartelijk dank mevr Blokzijl

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

31/08/2012

Nederland

Nederland

goed werkend strijkijzer

werkt prima . makkelijke bediening. en heel goede stoom functie.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EcoCare GC3721/02 Stoomstrijkijzer

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Up to 25% energy savings based on IEC 603311, compared with RI3320 at max setting