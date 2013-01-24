Search terms
Built for powerful ironing
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, constant high steam output and Calc buster pill, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts! See all benefits
The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Iron shuts off automatically when the iron is held still for 30s on its soleplate, lying on its side for 30s or standing on its heel rest for 8 minutes.
Cord freedom with the 360-degree swivel solution
Fast and powerful crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Crease removal