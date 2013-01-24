Home
      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. See all benefits

      Steam iron

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      Steam iron

      100% steam power, 20%* less energy

      Steam iron

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

        100% steam power, 20%* less energy

        Steam iron for greener results

        • Soft grip
        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

        Your Philips steam iron's Drip-Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

        Automatic Energy Saving

        Automatic Energy Saving

        Automatic Energy Saving. The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

        The Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti-scale pills and an easy-to-use calc clean function.

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

        The Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

        Steam boost up to 120 g

        Steam boost up to 120 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

        The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Steam boost
          120  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Spray
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          300  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Power cord length
          3  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving
          20% energy reduction

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Double active calc clean

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.6  kg
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Optional Accessories

        See all parts and accessories
          * Suggested retail price

