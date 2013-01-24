Home
    SpeedCare

    Steam generator iron

    GC6625/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
      -{discount-value}
      The Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, helping you to speed up your ironing. Enjoy more quality time with your family thanks to the reduced ironing time with the Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      The Philips SpeedCare steam generator delivers more steam than a steam iron, helping you to speed up your ironing. Enjoy more quality time with your family thanks to the reduced ironing time with the Philips SpeedCare steam generator iron. See all benefits

        • Max 4.3 bar pump pressure
        • 160 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 1.2-l fixed water tank
        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        1.2-l water tank and refill at any time during ironing

        1.2-l water tank and refill at any time during ironing

        The SpeedCare steam generator has a 1.2-l water tank capacity to allow you to iron for over an hour. It helps to reduce the number of refills required for large laundry loads. The technology will also allow you refill the water tank during ironing without the appliance cooling down for 2 hours while it is waiting to be refilled.

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

        The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek nose design. The triple precision tip enables you to reach even the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

        Compact size and light weight for easy storage

        Compact size and light weight for easy storage

        Thanks to the revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we made your steam generator iron more compact than ever before. The compact steam generator fits easily on your ironing board making your ironing more convenient. In addition, your steam generator takes much less storage space.

        Smart Calc cleaning system with a sound and light cleaning reminder

        Smart Calc cleaning system with a sound and light cleaning reminder

        The Smart Calc cleaning system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function that protects your steam generator iron. After around 10 hours of ironing, your steam generator iron will remind you to perform the Calc cleaning process with a sound and light notification. The iron conveniently rests on the Calc container as it collects the dirty water, so you don't have to strain to hold the iron during the process. After all the water has been collected in the container, your steam generator iron is ready to use again.

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

        Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

        Ceramic soleplate for better gliding performance

        Ceramic soleplate is scratch-resistant, glides well and is easy to clean.

        Max 4.3 bar pump pressure

        Max 4.3 bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        Steam boost up to 160 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Smart Calc Clean
          Filtered water recommended
          Yes
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Water tank capacity
          1200  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          100  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Soleplate
          Ceramic
          Steam boost
          160  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Max 4.3 bar pump pressure

        • Weight and dimensions

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          26.4 x 30.3 x 40.4  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          19.8 x 21.7 x 34.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          2.6  kg

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

              • Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed

