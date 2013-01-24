Home
    PerfectCare Expert

    Steam generator iron

    GC9220/02
    One perfect setting for all your clothes
      PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

      GC9220/02
      One perfect setting for all your clothes

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

      PerfectCare Expert Steam generator iron

      One perfect setting for all your clothes

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

        One perfect setting for all your clothes

        Thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTemp technology

        • 5 bar
        • 230 g steam boost
        • 1.5 l detachable water tank
        100% easy to use, no adjustment required. You can now iron all ironable garments one after the other, without having to wait or to adjust the iron's temperature dial.

        100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed excellent ironing results.

        1.5 litre detachable water tank for up to 2 hours of ironing without refilling.

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

        The new SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate. Is extremely scratch resistant, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        One perfect setting for all your clothes. Always the perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Advanced Smart Control Processor sets the perfect combination of steam and temperature 2) The ultra-powerful cyclonic steam chamber delivers powerful constant steam for all your fabrics

        100% fast on all fabrics, no other iron is faster

        100% fast on the toughest fabrics, no other steam generator is faster from start to finish.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Steam output
          Yes
          Steam boost
          230  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Detachable water tank
          • Extra-large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Cord storage
          Cord storage compartment
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates such as silks

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Weight of iron
          1.2  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          5  kg

