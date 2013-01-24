Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Prevents scale and corrosion damage
IronCare water filter removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Prevents scale and corrosion damage
IronCare water filter removes limescale from tap water to keep your iron performing at its best, extending its life by up to 4 X*. Keeping your iron free from scale has never been easier with this innovative filter, designed for all ironing appliances. See all benefits
Water filter for irons
Philips shop price
Total:
Calcium deposits may clog your iron and accumulate rust, causing damage to your appliance. The special ion exchange resin inside the filter removes 99% of limescale from tap water, extending the life of your iron by up to 4 times*.
The demineralised water from IronCare prevents scale build-up inside the iron. Calcium particles will not block the steam holes, helping your iron to provide consistent quality steam.
With the IronCare filter you can easily refill the water tank of your ironing appliance every time. The non-slip hand grips allow you to handle it more comfortably.
Your favourite garments will not be ruined by calcium residue from inside your iron. Garments will remain clean after ironing and you will look great with neatly ironed clothes.
Colour changes gradually to indicate the amount of water treated over time. The cartridge only needs to be changed when it turns completely brown.
IronCare is designed to be suitable for all steam ironing appliances: steam irons, steam generators and garment steamers from Philips or any other ironing brand.
The specially designed cartridge allows rapid filtering of ironing water, so you can iron straight away when you need it. You can place the IronCare filter next to the place where you are ironing so you can refill your iron without taking it to the sink every time it needs to be refilled.
Cartridge lifetime may vary depending on the water hardness in your area and your ironing frequency habits. On average, 1 cartridge will last for up to 3 months of ironing time.
Easy to use
Accessories included
Green efficiency
Guarantee
Replacement
Size and weight