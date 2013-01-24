Home
      The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great steam output. Discover this and other ironing accessories here. See all benefits

      The anti-calc cartridge is suitable for the IronCare water descale filter. It will ensure optimal performance of your water descale filter and maintain great steam output. Discover this and other ironing accessories here.

      Anti-calc cartridge*

      Suitable for IronCare water descale filter GC024

      • Eliminates 99% of calc
      • Suitable for IronCare
      • Pack with 3 cartridges
      • Ultra-fast filtration
      99% calc-free* filtered water for your iron

      99% calc-free* filtered water for your iron

      The ion exchange resin in the cartridge removes 99%* of scale from tap water; it provides treated water that can be used for ironing. *Under 25 l of water treatment at 8.4 dH

      Ensures consistent steam flow from your iron

      Ensures consistent steam flow from your iron

      Demineralised water from IronCare will help prevent scale building up quickly in the iron, inside the soleplate and boiler. Calc particles will not block the steam holes so you will get consistent steam from your iron, making your ironing experience more pleasant.

      Prevents calc residue on clothes

      Prevents calc residue on clothes

      The extra-effective cartridge helps prevent scale build-up. While you are ironing, your expensive dress will not be ruined by calc residue. You will be looking good with well-ironed clothes.

      Ultra-fast filtration to filter water quickly

      Ultra-fast filtration to filter water quickly

      The specially designed cartridge allows water to pass through the cartridge quickly, so you can start ironing quickly without waiting. Place IronCare next to you so you can refill your iron at any time, without taking your iron to the sink for refilling each time.

      Replace cartridge when the colour has changed

      Replace cartridge when the colour has changed

      The colour of the cartridge will change gradually based on the amount of water treated, from top to bottom. You will notice at the end of the cartridge's life span that the colour has changed from blue to brown. Replace your cartridge when the colour changes completely to brown to ensure the appliance continues to perform optimally.

      Up to 3 months' ironing

      Up to 3 months' ironing

      The lifetime of your cartridge depends on the water hardness where you live and the number of hours you spend ironing per week; 1 cartridge provides up to 3 months of ironing time.

      Suitable for IronCare water descale filter

      Suitable for IronCare water descale filter

      The replacement cartridge ensures optimal performance of your IronCare water descale filter.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Colour change indication
        from blue to brown

      • Technical specifications

        Number of cartridges in pack
        3
        Product weight
        0.63  kg
        Weight of product in pack
        0.7  kg
        Product dimensions
        13.9 x 6.9 x 20.7  cm

      • Logistic data

        A-box dimensions
        17.2 x 31.9 x 45.9  cm
        A-box weight
        6.1  kg
        F-box dimensions
        15.2 x 7.5 x 22.2  cm
        F-box weight
        0.7  kg

      • Replacement

        Suitable for
        GC024

          • *under 12 l of water treatment at 16.8 dH
          • *tested on Philips GC5000 series steam iron with 16.8 dH water, referring to calc effect (influence) only
          • It is possible that the product looks darker and is wetter than on the package picture as it has been pre-treated with demineralised water to ensure the best performance.

