    Wardrobe Care

    GC9920
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Breathes new life into your clothes
      Wardrobe Care

      GC9920
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Breathes new life into your clothes

      The Wardrobe Care solution from Philips is a unique combination of an iron, a steamer and a refresher with an innovative ironing board. It helps you keep your and your family's clothes in beautiful shape and saves you time and money as well!

      Wardrobe Care

      Breathes new life into your clothes

      The Wardrobe Care solution from Philips is a unique combination of an iron, a steamer and a refresher with an innovative ironing board. It helps you keep your and your family's clothes in beautiful shape and saves you time and money as well!

      Breathes new life into your clothes

      The Wardrobe Care solution from Philips is a unique combination of an iron, a steamer and a refresher with an innovative ironing board. It helps you keep your and your family's clothes in beautiful shape and saves you time and money as well!

      Wardrobe Care

      Breathes new life into your clothes

      The Wardrobe Care solution from Philips is a unique combination of an iron, a steamer and a refresher with an innovative ironing board. It helps you keep your and your family's clothes in beautiful shape and saves you time and money as well!

        Breathes new life into your clothes

        Integrated iron, steamer and refresher

        High-pressure steam iron

        High-pressure steam iron

        High-pressure steam iron makes sure the steam goes deep into your garment for optimal and faster crease removal.

        Unique board with one end especially for shirts

        Unique board with one end especially for shirts

        One end of the board is specially designed for ironing shirts quickly and easily.

        High-pressure steamer and vertical board

        High-pressure steamer and vertical board

        The powerful steamer and vertical board mean you can remove creases from delicate fabrics without the risk of damaging them.

        Auto-refresh mode creates a breeze to air your garments

        Auto-refresh mode creates a breeze to air your garments

        Heated air from the board freshens your garments and reduces the need for dry-cleaning.

        Removes scale from your system automatically

        Removes scale from your system automatically

        The Auto Calc-Clean function automatically cleans your ironing system of scale. A two-minute scale removal cycle is activated automatically when it is time to clean your system. All you have to do is empty the detachable rinse tank. It keeps your system as new and powerful as the day you bought it.

        Large heated board with NeverBurn cover

        The large heated board enables easier and more convenient ironing. The NeverBurn board cover is heat resistant, so you can rest your hot soleplate on the cover without the risk of burning or scorching. It also eliminates the inconvenience of repeated stress on your wrist when putting the iron on its heel.

        Blowing setting prevents pressing marks

        The blowing setting on the board creates an air cushion under the garment, allowing you to iron effortlessly and avoid button, pocket and shine marks.

        Suction setting keeps fabric in place to avoid false creases

        The suction setting keeps garments in place while you are ironing, so you avoid accidentally ironing in creases.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • Assisted height adjustment
          • Standing or sitting ironing
          Anti-scale management
          Auto Calc-Clean function
          Safe in use
          Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          2500  ml

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Yes
          Pressurised Steam
          Up to 4.5  Bar
          Reaching tricky areas
          Pointed tip

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Blowing setting
          • Condensation management
          • Indicator to empty rinse tank
          • Suction setting
          • Temperature ready light
          • Water tank empty light
          Easy to set up and store
          • Automatic cord winder
          • Easy storage compartments
          • Handle and wheels
          Ergonomics
          Lightweight iron and steamer
          Reaching tricky areas
          Steam tip
          Safe in use
          Safety shut-off
          Water tank
          • Crystal clear
          • Detachable

        • Service

          2 year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50–60
          Power
          2400
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product weight
          20

              Awards

