    FastCare

    Steam generator iron

    GC7710/20
    Fast and convenient ironing
      FastCare Steam generator iron

      GC7710/20
      Fast and convenient ironing

      A large detachable water tank for easy refills, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you to reduce your ironing time significantly, while the carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £310.00
      FastCare Steam generator iron

      Fast and convenient ironing

      A large detachable water tank for easy refills, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you to reduce your ironing time significantly, while the carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient.

        FastCare

        FastCare

        Steam generator iron

        Fast and convenient ironing

        With detachable water tank

        • Max 5.5 bar pump pressure
        • 250 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 2.2 L detachable watertank
        2.2L XL detachable water tank, ideal for families

        2.2L XL detachable water tank, ideal for families

        A large detachable water tank for easy refills, strong steam boost. The SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reduce your ironing time significantly, while the carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient.

        Carry lock for easy and safe transportation

        Carry lock for easy and safe transportation

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Refill with tap water at any time

        Refill with tap water at any time

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

        Intelligent calc clean reminder with sound and light

        Intelligent calc clean reminder with sound and light

        Smart Calc Clean is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to protect your iron. To provide optimal steam performance, ensure a long life span and prevent white flakes, your steam generator iron will remind you to descale it. For maximum convenience, remember to always use the Smart Calc Clean container provided with your appliance.

        Max 5.5 bar pump pressure

        Max 5.5 bar pump pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated, penetrating deep inside the garments to make ironing quicker and easier. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        Smooth and easy gliding with Steam Glide Ceramic soleplate

        Smooth and easy gliding with Steam Glide Ceramic soleplate

        Steam Glide Ceramic combines easy gliding and scratch resistance to help ensure smooth ironing

        Continuous steam

        Continuous steam

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in the Philips steam generator iron produces powerful steam, making ironing quicker, easier and better.

        Steam boost up to 250g

        Steam boost up to 250g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        The auto-off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Ready to use
          Sound indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Ceramic
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Water tank capacity
          2200  ml

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          120  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          5.5 bar
          Steam boost
          250  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Green efficiency

          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Technology

          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes

