    PerfectCare Performer

    Steam generator iron

    GC8750/66
    • Ultra-fast ironing Ultra-fast ironing Ultra-fast ironing
      PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

      GC8750/66
      Ultra-fast ironing

      Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no-burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily.

      PerfectCare Performer Steam generator iron

      Ultra-fast ironing

      Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no-burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits

        PerfectCare Performer

        PerfectCare Performer

        Steam generator iron

        Ultra-fast ironing

        with powerful continuous steam

        • Max 6.5-bar pump pressure
        • Up to 420 g steam boost
        • 1.8 l water tank capacity
        • Safety carry lock
        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.

        Large 1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large 1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8-litre transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        No burns – guaranteed

        No burns – guaranteed

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

        Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

        With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding

        SteamGlide Plus soleplate for ultimate gliding

        Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

        Powerful ironing with minimum noise

        Silencing filters minimise steam noise and a sound-absorbing platform reduces vibration noise in the base unit. Our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes
          Silent steam technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          120  g/min
          Power
          2600  W
          Pressure
          Max 6.5-bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 420  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Ready to use
          Light indicator
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars

        • Scale management

          Descaling reminder
          Sound

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          24.6 x 33.5 x 44.9  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          22 x 24 x 37  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.22  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.2  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Energy saving*
          20  %
          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

