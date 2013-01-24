Search terms
Ultra-fast ironing
Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a true simple, powerful, and no-burn ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits
Steam generator iron
The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.
Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.
1.8-litre transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.
With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.
Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.
Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.
Our exclusive SteamGlide Plus soleplate – with its advanced titanium layer and 6-layer coating – delivers ultimate gliding performance over any fabric. Non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
Silencing filters minimise steam noise and a sound-absorbing platform reduces vibration noise in the base unit. Our powerful steam won’t overpower the sounds of television, music or family.
