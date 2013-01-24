Home
    PerfectCare Aqua Silence

    Steam generator iron

    GC8651/10
    2 Awards
    Ultra fast and quiet ironing
      PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

      GC8651/10
      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing.

      PerfectCare Aqua Silence Steam generator iron

      Ultra fast and quiet ironing

      Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits

        PerfectCare Aqua Silence

        PerfectCare Aqua Silence

        Steam generator iron

        Ultra fast and quiet ironing

        with no temperature adjustment required

        • Up to 6.2 bar pressure
        • 330 g steam boost
        • Carry lock
        • 2.5-l fixed water tank
        Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

        Silent steam technology: Powerful steam with minimum sound

        Enjoy ironing with family around or while watching TV, without being disturbed by the noise of the steam. Silent steam technology delivers quiet yet very powerful steam. The steam generator is fitted with silencing steam filters to reduce the noise of the steam and a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the noise of the pump in the base.

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required

        Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with both the Advanced Smart Control Processor, which precisely controls the soleplate temperature so that you don't need to, and the powerful cyclonic steam chamber, which delivers consistent, powerful steam, making ironing easier and faster.

        Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

        Descale your appliance effectively and easily to prolong its lifespan

        Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        Saving energy with ECO mode

        By using ECO mode and a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Tap water-friendly, refill any time during ironing

        Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        Automatically turned off for peace of mind and energy saving

        The auto-off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        Our best gliding soleplate

        Our best gliding soleplate

        The 5-star-rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer offers our best gliding performance and is the most scratch resistant

        Up to 6.2 bar pressure

        Up to 6.2 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Large 2.5 l fully visible water tank

        Large 2.5 l fully visible water tank

        The extra-large 2.5 L water tank ensures up to 3 hours ironing without any refilling. It makes your ironing faster and easier. Thanks to the clear water tank, you can see the water level from any angle and make sure you still have enough water to steam efficiently.

        Technical Specifications

        • Calc management

          Calc clean reminder
          Yes
          Calc clean solution
          Easy De-calc
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Cord freedom (swivel)
          180 degree cord freedom
          Cord storage
          Cord clip
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment
          Low water alarm
          yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Safe for all fabrics
          Even for delicates such as silks
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Water tank capacity
          2500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Extra-large filling hole

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Power
          2400  W
          Safe rest
          yes
          Silent Steam Technology
          yes
          Soleplate
          T-ionicGlide
          Steam boost
          330  g
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 6.2 bar pressure

        • Sustainability

          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.5  kg

