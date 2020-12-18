Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the GC7320 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast and easy refills anytime.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the GC7320 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast and easy refills anytime.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the GC7320 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast and easy refills anytime.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Faster ironing - from start to finish
Created to speed up ironing from start to finish, the GC7320 is ready to use in 2 minutes. Pressurised steam power speeds up ironing by penetrating deeper into fabric and the extra-large water-filling funnel allows fast and easy refills anytime.
The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
This system iron is ready to use in less than 2 minutes.
Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. Pressurised steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.
Constant steam up to 110 g/min helps to efficiently remove all creases.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Sustainability
Calc management
Technical specifications
CRP957/01
GC026/80