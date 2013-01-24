Home
    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8261
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8261
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop, high pressure steam, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop, high pressure steam, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop, high pressure steam, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet surprisingly compact, this ironing system produces non-stop, high pressure steam, making ironing fast and easy. Thanks to the 1.4 litre detachable water tank, you can iron for hours without interruption.

        Great results, minimum effort

        Endless, powerful steam with 1.4 litre water tank

        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        SteamGlide soleplate for powerful steam and superb gliding

        This specially designed soleplate combines superior ceramic coating for superior gliding on all fabrics and carefully designed vents for powerful crease removal.

        Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

        Extra-large detachable 1.4 litre water tank

        To make ironing effortless you need a lot of steam. High steam output means a lot of refilling. The extra-large 1.4 l water tank reduces the need for refilling.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        150 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

        The iron's 150 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        The steam tip lets you iron in hard-to-reach areas

        The unique steam tip combines a pointed front soleplate with special steam slots in the tip to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas, for the best ironing results.

        Lightweight iron for effortless ironing

        The iron is only 1.2 kg making ironing easy and effortless.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          • Iron lock
          • Steam trigger lock
          Anti-scale management
          Easy Rinse
          Cord length
          2.5  m
          Hose length
          • 1.9  m
          • 1.9  m
          Safe in use
          Overheat safety stop
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Vertical Steam
          Continuous vertical steam

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Steam ready light
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          • Water tank empty light
          Easy to set up and store
          • Easy cord and hose storage
          • Extra-large water inlet
          Reaching tricky areas
          • Button groove
          • Steam tip
          Water tank
          Crystal clear

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler wattage
          1200
          Frequency
          50–60
          Iron wattage
          800
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          350 x 350 x 250
          Product weight
          6.06

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

