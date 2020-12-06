Home
    PerfectCare Performer

    Steam generator iron

    GC8755/86
      The Philips PerfectCare Performer steam generator iron ensures a truly simple, powerful and burn-free ironing experience. The powerful continuous steam penetrates deeply and continuously into the fibre to remove creases easily. See all benefits

        Ultra-fast ironing

        with powerful continuous steam

        • Max 6.5-bar pump pressure
        • Up to 450 g steam boost
        • 1.8 l water tank capacity
        • with detachable water tank
        Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

        Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

        With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burning on any ironable fabric. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

        Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

        Integrated easy-clean system for long-lasting performance

        Regular descaling protects your iron and maintains steam performance. The Smart Calc-Clean system is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound that cleaning and descaling is needed. Simply place your iron onto the Smart Calc-Clean container and start the process. It takes approx. 2 minutes for the dirty water and scale to be collected; your steam generator will beep once it's finished and ready to use again.

        Philips' best gliding with increased scratch resistance

        Philips' best gliding with increased scratch resistance

        The SteamGlide Plus soleplate is durable and non-stick because of the ceramic finishing. It has an integrated titanium oxide layer for superior gliding performance.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

        Lightweight steam generator for easier handling

        Lightweight steam generator for easier handling

        Thanks to revolutionary ProVelocity technology, we've been able to make a powerful steam generator iron that is much lighter than traditional models. This means it's more stable when positioned on your ironing board and carrying it around is much easier.

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large detachable water tank for easy refilling

        The detachable water tank allows you to easily refill anytime without stopping the appliance. It has a large filling hole so you can simply fill the water tank under the tap. It has a 1.8 l capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 2 hours of continuous use, with no need to top up the tank.

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock, which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of it slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind about safety.

        Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

        Enjoy powerful ironing with minimum noise

        Powerful steam doesn't have to mean noisy ironing. Enjoy ironing with family around, whilst watching TV or when listening to music, without being disturbed by the noise. The steam generator iron is fitted with a sound-absorbing platform to reduce the vibration noise in the base.

        SoftGrip comfortable handle with ergonomic shape

        SoftGrip comfortable handle with ergonomic shape

        The ergonomically shaped SoftGrip handle ensures that using your steam generator is much more comfortable. The top of the handle is finished with a super-soft material with a unique pattern that enhances the gripping experience. These features make holding your iron far more pleasant for the duration of your ironing session.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          ProVelocity steam engine
          Yes
          Smart Control Processor
          Yes
          Quiet pump
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          2600  W
          Pressure
          Max 6.5-bar pump
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 450  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Plus
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          • Light indicator
          • Sound indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          4  stars

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Sound
          • Yes

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          • Velcro fix
          • Yes
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          24.6 x 33.5 x 44.9  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          22 x 24 x 37  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.22  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.2  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Design

          Colour
          Black copper

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

