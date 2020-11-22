Home
        Use vertically or horizontally for better results

        • 1200 W, up to 22 g/min
        • Horizontal and Vertical Steaming
        • 70 ml Detachable water tank
        Vertical and horizontal steaming for more convenience

        Vertical and horizontal steaming for more convenience

        Steam vertically for quick de-wrinkling and to refresh hanging clothes without an ironing board. Steam horizontally to get perfect results on difficult-to-iron areas, like cuffs and collars. In either position, powerful continuous steam provides great results.

        SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*

        SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results*

        Thanks to SmartFlow technology, the steam plate is heated up to an optimal temperature, safe for all fabrics, and prevents wet spots. The heated steam plate helps to press the fabric while steaming horizontally and provides even better steaming results*.

        Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

        Automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling

        An electric pump automatically provides continuous steam for easy and quick de-wrinkling.

        Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

        Brush accessory for thicker fabrics

        The brush attachment opens the fabric fibres and enables better steam penetration. It is especially good for thicker garments like jackets and coats. It can also help to remove dirt and pills.

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

        The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

        No ironing board needed

        No ironing board needed

        Using a clothes steamer on hanging garments eliminates the need for an ironing board, so de-wrinkling is easy and hassle free.

        Compact design for convenient use, storage and travel

        Compact design for convenient use, storage and travel

        The handheld garment steamer is ergonomically designed to be light, compact and comfortable to use. Just press the trigger and watch wrinkles and creases disappear.

        Detachable water tank for easier filling

        Detachable water tank for easier filling

        The water tank detaches for easy filling under the tap.

        2.5 m cord for longer reach

        2.5 m cord for longer reach

        for longer reach

        Continuous steam removes odours and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

        Continuous steam removes odours and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

        Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less-frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 22  g/min
          Power
          1200  W
          Ready to use
          < 1  min
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Water tank capacity
          70  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Power cord length
          2.5  m
          Ready to use
          Light indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes

        • Accessories included

          Brush
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          38 x 12.8 x 15  cm

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

              • Compared to Philips Steam&Go GC310 and GC320; without SmartFlow heated plate.
              • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

