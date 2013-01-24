Home
    GC202/30
    • 6 clever solutions for easy ironing 6 clever solutions for easy ironing 6 clever solutions for easy ironing
      Easy6 Express Ironing board

      GC202/30
      Find support for this product

        Easy6 Express

        Easy6 Express

        Ironing board

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        6 clever solutions for easy ironing

        with ShoulderShape

        Smoother gliding with multi-layered board cover

        Smoother gliding with multi-layered board cover

        The board cover is made of 100% cotton and is supported by foam and felt layers. This combination provides a comfortable and smooth ironing surface.

        Extra stability: anti-slip feet caps

        Extra stability: anti-slip feet caps

        This ironing board was designed to provide extra stability. Special design of the legs with anti-slip feet caps makes the board stable and safe.

        Designed for safety: child and transport lock

        Designed for safety: child and transport lock

        Child and transport lock prevents the board from accidentally collapsing while ironing and also keeps the board closed during storage.

        ShoulderShape for easy shirt ironing

        ShoulderShape for easy shirt ironing

        With the unique ShoulderShape, shirt ironing is easier than ever. This innovative shape helps you iron shirts with little rearranging, saving you time and effort.

        Convenient ironing for everyone: adjustable height

        The height of the ironing board is easy to adjust to your own height with a lever, located underneath the board surface. The height can be adjusted between 70 and 94 cm.

        Safe iron tray

        The stable and safe iron tray is suitable for both left- and right-handed use

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and convenient ironing

          Height adjustment
          70-95  cm
          Height setting
          6  setting(s)
          Suitable for
          Steam irons
          ShoulderShape
          Yes

        • Safe ironing

          Child lock
          Yes
          Transport lock
          Yes
          Safe iron tray
          Yes
          Stabilising feet caps
          Yes

        • Design features

          Ironing surface
          Expanded Metal Mesh
          Legs
          Powder-coated metal tubes

        • Board cover

          Top layer
          100% Cotton
          Second layer
          Foam
          Third layer
          Felt

        • Technical specifications

          Board dimensions
          120 x 38 cm (at the Shoulder Shape 45)  cm
          Weight of board
          5.8  kg
          Packaging dimensions (1-in-1)
          8 x 49 x 159  cm
          Packaging dimensions (2-in-1)
          15 x 49 x 159  cm

