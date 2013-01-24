Search terms
Simple, fast and effective
The 6310 is created to reduce ironing time. A constant steam rate of up to 85 g/min and a steam pressure of up to 3.5 bar that penetrates deep into the fibres, delivers an exceptionally fast and professional result even on difficult fabrics.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. Pressurised steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in the Philips steam generator iron produces powerful steam, making ironing quicker, easier and better.
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions