    Pressurised ironing system

    GC6310
    Simple, fast and effective
      Pressurised ironing system

      GC6310
      Simple, fast and effective

      The 6310 is created to reduce ironing time. A constant steam rate of up to 85 g/min and a steam pressure of up to 3.5 bar that penetrates deep into the fibres, delivers an exceptionally fast and professional result even on difficult fabrics.

      Pressurised ironing system

      Simple, fast and effective

      Simple, fast and effective

      Pressurised ironing system

      Simple, fast and effective

      The 6310 is created to reduce ironing time. A constant steam rate of up to 85 g/min and a steam pressure of up to 3.5 bar that penetrates deep into the fibres, delivers an exceptionally fast and professional result even on difficult fabrics.

        Pressurised ironing system

        Simple, fast and effective

        Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

        This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

        Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

        Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

        Up to 3.5 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

        Double your ironing speed with pressurised steam. Pressurised steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

        Continuous steam up to 85 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in the Philips steam generator iron produces powerful steam, making ironing quicker, easier and better.

        Technical Specifications

        • Comfortable ironing

          Additional comfort
          Steam trigger lock
          Anti-scale management
          Easy Rinse
          Cord length
          1.9  m
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Safe in use
          Overheat safety stop
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern

        • Easy to use

          Control
          Temperature ready light
          Reaching tricky areas
          Button groove

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler wattage
          1250
          Frequency
          50–60
          Iron wattage
          800
          Start-up time
          8
          Voltage
          220 - 240

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          276 x 332 x 412
          Product weight
          6.06
          Weight carry case
          0.71

