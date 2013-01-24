Search terms
Powerful and hassle-free ironing
This fast and powerful ironing system removes hassle with the unique Auto Calc-Clean function. Removing scale from the system is something you no longer have to do; it is done for you. Giving you a superb, hassle-free ironing experience See all benefits
The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upwardly sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2 kg) for an easy and comfortable ironing experience.
The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.
The Auto Calc-Clean function automatically cleans your ironing system of scale. A two-minute scale removal cycle is activated automatically when it is time to clean your system. All you have to do is empty the detachable rinse tank. It keeps your system as new and powerful as the day you bought it.
Thanks to the automatic cord winder, you can just press the button to automatically retract the power cord.
For your safety, the automatic safety shut-off switches the ironing system off when it is left unattended. The ironing system can be reactivated by pressing any button.
Fast and powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
