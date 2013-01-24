Home
    Pressurised steam generator

    GC9040
    Powerful and hassle-free ironing
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC9040
      Powerful and hassle-free ironing

      This fast and powerful ironing system removes hassle with the unique Auto Calc-Clean function. Removing scale from the system is something you no longer have to do; it is done for you. Giving you a superb, hassle-free ironing experience See all benefits

        Powerful and hassle-free ironing

        Unique Auto Calc-Clean function

        • Auto Calc-Clean
        Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

        Ergonomic and lightweight 1.2 kg iron

        The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upwardly sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2 kg) for an easy and comfortable ironing experience.

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 120 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Removes scale from your system automatically

        Removes scale from your system automatically

        The Auto Calc-Clean function automatically cleans your ironing system of scale. A two-minute scale removal cycle is activated automatically when it is time to clean your system. All you have to do is empty the detachable rinse tank. It keeps your system as new and powerful as the day you bought it.

        Easy one touch cord storage — just press the button

        Easy one touch cord storage — just press the button

        Thanks to the automatic cord winder, you can just press the button to automatically retract the power cord.

        System shuts-off automatically when iron is left unattended

        System shuts-off automatically when iron is left unattended

        For your safety, the automatic safety shut-off switches the ironing system off when it is left unattended. The ironing system can be reactivated by pressing any button.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast and powerful crease removal

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide
          Steam output
          Yes
          Continuous steam output
          120  g/min
          Steam boost
          170  g
          Vertical steaming
          Yes
          Pressure
          Up to 5
          Variable steam settings
          Yes
          Steam tip
          Yes
          Power
          1800 - 2200  W

        • Easy to use

          Water tank capacity
          1000 ml + rinse tank 500  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          • Detachable water tank
          • Extra large filling hole
          Refill any time
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Soft grip
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Storage solution
          Carry lock
          Cord storage
          Automatic cord winder
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.9  m

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes
          Calc clean reminder
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220 - 240  V
          Product dimensions
          44.5 x 24.5 x 32.6  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          6.6  kg

        • Accessories

          Heat-resistant iron mat
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

