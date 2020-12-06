Home
      This steam generator makes your ironing experience faster thanks to extra powerful continuous steam, and more convenient thanks to a 1.1 L detachable water tank.

        Faster ironing

        With extra steam

        • Max 5 bar pump pressure
        • 1.1-l detachable water tank
        • 180 g steam boost
        1.1-l detachable water tank

        1.1-l detachable water tank

        The water tank can be removed to be refilled easily under the tap. The large filling hole makes refilling fast.Thanks to the 1.1-l water tank capacity, you can iron for up to 2 hours continuously without any refills.

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Calc-clean container included — no cartridges, no extra cost

        Our built-in descaling system, Smart Calc Clean, reminds you when you need to descale. It also includes a container to make descaling easy. This means no cartridges are required and there are no additional costs.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        Lightweight and compact for easy use and storage

        The lightweight, compact size is perfect for storage and fits conveniently on your ironing board. Exclusive ProVelocity technology makes our steam generators smaller and more compact than ever.

        Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

        Ceramic soleplate for durability and easy gliding

        Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It is non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          up to 100  g/min
          Power
          2400  W
          Pressure
          max 5 bar pump pressure
          Steam boost
          180  g
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        • Easy to use

          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Water tank capacity
          1100  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.6  m
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Smart Calc Clean
          Descaling reminder
          • Yes
          • no cartridges needed, no extra

        • Accessories included

          Calc clean container
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          1.1  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          3.2  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Heating time
          2 min.

