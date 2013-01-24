Search terms
Ultra fast ironing
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere...in any order, without having to adjust. Your Philips PerfectCare Iron delivers fast results without risk of burn or shine for all your garments. Truly simple ironing. See all benefits
Now you can iron everything from jeans to silk with no temperature setting required. Guaranteed no burn on all ironable fabrics. Revolutionary technology with both the Advanced Smart Control Processor, which precisely controls the soleplate temperature so that you don't need to, and the powerful cyclonic steam chamber, which delivers consistent, powerful steam, making ironing easier and faster.
By using ECO mode and a reduced amount of steam, you can save energy without compromising on the ironing results.
Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.
Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.
The auto-off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
Ultra-long-lasting steam performance: Philips' exclusive Easy De-Calc function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifetime of your steam generator iron. Your iron will remind you to de-calc with light and sound. When your appliance is cold, simply open the Easy De-Calc knob and collect the dirty water and limescale in a cup.
Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.
The innovative Philips OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burns on all ironable fabrics. During ironing, there is no need to put your iron back on the base station; just leave the hot iron soleplate directly on the garments or cotton ironing board cover without an additional resting accessory. It will not damage any of your ironable garments, or the board. This makes your ironing easier, with less wrist effort.
The extra-large 2.5 L water tank ensures up to 3 hours ironing without any refilling. It makes your ironing faster and easier. Thanks to the clear water tank, you can see the water level from any angle and make sure you still have enough water to steam efficiently.
The 5-star-rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer offers our best gliding performance and is the most scratch resistant
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
