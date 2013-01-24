Home
    PerfectCare Aqua Pro

    Steam generator iron

    GC9324/20
      PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron

      GC9324/20
      Super-powerful ironing

      PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra-large 2.5-l water tank — ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: £310.00
      PerfectCare Aqua Pro Steam generator iron

      Super-powerful ironing

      PerfectCare Aqua Pro comes with our ultra-light iron and extra-large 2.5-l water tank — ideal for long ironing sessions and perfect vertical steaming. See all benefits

        PerfectCare Aqua Pro

        PerfectCare Aqua Pro

        Steam generator iron

        Super-powerful ironing

        with ultra-light iron

        • Max 6.5-bar pressure
        • Up to 440 g steam boost
        • 2.5-l water tank capacity
        • Ultra-light iron
        Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

        Extra-large water tank for longer continuous use

        The water tank has an extra-large 2.5-l capacity, so you get the convenience of up to 3 hours of continuous use with no need to top up the tank. It's also transparent, so you can get a 360° view of the tank to easily see how much water you have left to continue creating steam efficiently. When you do need to refill, your steam generator iron has a large filling hole that allows you to easily fill the water tank under the tap, or alternatively with a jug or bottle at any time during ironing

        Easy and efficient descaling system

        Easy and efficient descaling system

        Regular descaling protects your iron and ensures you'll continue to get the very best steam performance. The exclusively designed and ideally positioned Easy De-Calc Plus function provides the ideal way to get rid of limescale and extend the lifespan of your steam generator iron. The iron will remind you with both light and sound when it's time to clean and descale. Then when your appliance is cold, simply remove the Easy De-Calc knob, collect the dirty water and scale into a cup and discard.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        ECO mode allows you to save energy without compromising your ironing results. The ECO mode uses a reduced amount of steam, but still a sufficient amount to iron all your garments.

        Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

        Go from ironing jeans to silk; no need to change temperature setting

        With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron all fabrics, from jeans to silk, with no burning guaranteed thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Safe and secure carry lock

        Your steam generator iron includes a safe carry lock, which securely fastens your iron to its base without the risk of it slipping or someone touching the hot soleplate. It ensures safe and easy transportation around the house, to and from storage.

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

        Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burning on any ironable fabric. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        Automatic switch-off for safety and energy saving

        The safety auto-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind about safety.

        Philips' best gliding and most scratch-resistant soleplate

        Philips' best gliding and most scratch-resistant soleplate

        The T-ionic Glide is Philips' most premium soleplate, promising superior gliding for faster, effortless ironing. It has a stainless steel base which is harder and more durable than aluminium, with an integrated titanium oxide layer for advanced scratch resistance. Plus the carefully designed shape and vents provide even better steam distribution for faster crease removal.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even tough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

        Lightweight and comfortable to handle

        Lightweight and comfortable to handle

        Your steam generator iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle. It glides easily over your garments, removes the toughest creases in no time and reduces strain on your wrist. It also makes vertical steaming very easy and effective: you can now comfortably and effectively remove the creases in your delicate items, such as silk blouses, dresses and jackets, and even difficult-to-iron garments with pleats, decorations or buttons.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Cyclonic steam chamber
          Yes
          Smart Control Processor
          Yes

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate name
          T-ionicGlide
          Water tank capacity
          2500  ml
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Tap water suitable
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars
          Cord freedom (swivel)
          360 degree cord freedom
          Extra-large filling hole
          Yes
          Heat-up time
          2  min
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          Light indicator
          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc
          Descaling reminder
          • Light
          • Yes

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Cord storage
          Velcro fix
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Size and weight

          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          36.2 x 27 x 26.3  cm
          Weight of iron
          0.8  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4.2  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper
          Energy saving mode
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          Max 2100  W
          Pressure
          Max 6.5 bar
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 440  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

