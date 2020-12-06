Home
      PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments.

        Incredibly light and powerful

        for speed and comfort

        • Max. 7.5 bar pressure
        • Up to 520 g steam boost
        • 1.8 L detachable water tank
        • Ultra-light iron
        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        OptimalTEMP technology, no temperature settings required

        Iron everything from silk to jeans without adjusting the temperature. Thanks to OptimalTEMP, no dial or settings are needed. So there's no more pre-sorting the laundry, or waiting for the iron to heat up and cool down. You're ready for any fabric, any time.

        No burns – guaranteed

        No burns – guaranteed

        Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee that this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric. You can even leave it resting face down on your clothes or ironing board. No burns, no shine. Guaranteed.

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

        Strong, continuous steam tackles even the thickest fabrics with ease. Watch stubborn creases melt away with an extra steam boost just where you need it. This extra steam is perfect for vertical steaming to refresh clothes and curtains, too.

        Ultra-light weight and comfortable-to-handle iron

        Ultra-light weight and comfortable-to-handle iron

        The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain. Its minimal weight also makes it easy and effective for vertical steaming of curtains and hanging clothes.

        Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

        Easy and efficient descaling system for lasting performance

        Regular descaling protects your iron, extends its lifetime and ensures the best steam performance. Our exclusive Easy De-Calc system collects limescale continuously with an indicator light to tell you when it needs emptying. Simply remove the plug and let the water and scale particles flow out.

        Powerful yet silent steam

        Powerful yet silent steam

        Silencing filters minimise steam noise so our powerful steam won't overpower the sounds of television, music or family.

        Large 1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        Large 1.8 L detachable water tank for easy refilling

        1.8-litre transparent tank gives you up to 2 hours of continuous use. When the water tank is empty, you will be reminded by the indicator light and you can refill easily at any time under the tap through the large filling door.

        SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability

        SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding and durability

        Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as aluminium, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Carry lock for safe and easy transport

        Lock your iron securely to the base station for easy carrying around the house and to reduce the risk of accidentally touching the hot soleplate.

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

        The automatic shut-off function automatically switches off your steam generator iron if it has not been used for a few minutes. This saves energy and gives you peace of mind.

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy with ECO mode

        Save energy and get the same great results. ECO mode reduces your energy consumption for garments that require less steam.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          Cyclonic steam chamber
          Yes
          For all ironable fabrics
          Yes
          No burns
          Yes
          No temperature settings needed
          Yes
          OptimalTEMP technology
          Yes
          Silent steam technology
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 120  g/min
          Power
          Max 2100  W
          Pressure
          Max. 7.5 bar
          Ready to use
          2  min
          Steam boost
          Up to 520  g
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Soleplate gliding performance
          5  stars
          Soleplate name
          SteamGlide Advanced
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.7  m
          Low water alert
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.65  m
          Precision steam tip
          Yes
          Ready to use
          Light indicator
          Refill anytime during use
          Yes
          Safety auto off
          Yes
          Soleplate scratch resistance
          5  stars
          Tap water suitable
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy De-calc
          Descaling reminder
          Light

        • Storage

          Carry lock
          For transportation and safety
          Hose storage
          Hose storage compartment

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          31 x 31 x 47  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          23.9 x 26.9 x 42.6  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          5.5  kg
          Weight of iron
          0.8  kg
          Weight of iron + base
          4  kg

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Green efficiency

          Energy saving mode
          Yes
          Energy saving*
          45  %
          Product packaging
          100% recyclable
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

