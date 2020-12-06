Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Incredibly light and powerful
PerfectCare Expert Plus is designed for your comfort and convenience. Ultra-light and easy to handle, but still with powerful steam to achieve great results faster. With OptimalTEMP technology to guarantee no burns on all ironable garments. See all benefits