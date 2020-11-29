Home
    ComfortTouch Plus

    Garment Steamer

    GC558/36
    Easily de-wrinkle and refresh from top to bottom
      ComfortTouch Plus Garment Steamer

      GC558/36
      Easily de-wrinkle and refresh from top to bottom

      Our new ComfortTouch Plus garment steamer effortlessly removes wrinkles from top to bottom thanks to an innovative FlexHead and an extra-long StyleBoard. Refresh clothing with your favourite scents any time you choose with MyEssence fragrance infuser.

        Easily de-wrinkle and refresh from top to bottom

        with FlexHead and MyEssence

        • FlexHead flexible steam plate
        • MyEssence fragrance infuser
        • StyleBoard
        • 2000 W
        MyEssence to refresh clothes with your favourite scents

        MyEssence to refresh clothes with your favourite scents

        Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing with your favourite scents anytime you choose.

        Continuous steam removes odours and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

        Continuous steam removes odours and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

        Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less-frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

        5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

        5 steam settings for different kinds of fabric

        Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

        Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

        Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

        Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

        Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

        Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

        Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

        Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

        The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

        Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

        Automatically switches to standby mode for peace of mind

        The steamer automatically switches to standby mode when the water tank is empty, so you have peace of mind even if you forget to switch it off.

        Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

        Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

        Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom

        An extra-long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

        With FlexHead to easily reach the bottom of garments

        Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technology

          MyEssence fragrance caps
          Yes
          FlexHead
          Yes

        • Fast crease removal

          Continuous steam
          up to 40  g/min
          Power
          Max 2000  W
          Ready to use
          < 1  min
          Variable steam
          5  levels
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Water tank capacity
          1800  ml
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Hang and Lock
          Yes
          Hose length
          1.3  m
          Power cord length
          1.6  m
          Silicone steam hose
          Yes
          Auto shut-off
          Yes

        • Board cover

          Top layer
          100% Cotton

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy Rinse

        • Accessories included

          Brush
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          MyEssence Fragrance caps
          Yes
          Adjustable double pole
          Yes
          Garment hanger
          Yes

        • Size and weight

          Packaging dimensions (W x H x D)
          37 x 46 x 64.5  cm
          Product dimensions (W x H x D)
          33 x 173 x 37  cm

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Purple Magic

        • Support for ironing

          StyleBoard
          Yes

              • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.

