    Pressurised steam generator

    GC8460
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards
    • Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort Great results, minimum effort
      Pressurised steam generator

      GC8460
      Overall Rating / 5
      2 Awards

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet convenient, this ironing system produces continuous steam at high pressure. The large detachable water tank can be refilled any time and anywhere, making your ironing fast and easy.

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet convenient, this ironing system produces continuous steam at high pressure. The large detachable water tank can be refilled any time and anywhere, making your ironing fast and easy. See all benefits

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet convenient, this ironing system produces continuous steam at high pressure. The large detachable water tank can be refilled any time and anywhere, making your ironing fast and easy. See all benefits

      Pressurised steam generator

      Great results, minimum effort

      Powerful yet convenient, this ironing system produces continuous steam at high pressure. The large detachable water tank can be refilled any time and anywhere, making your ironing fast and easy. See all benefits

        Pressurised steam generator

        Great results, minimum effort

        No compromise.

        • 1.6 l
        • AUTO CORD
        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

        The SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistance, glides excellently and is easy to clean.

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        Up to 5 bar pressure

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing both faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to suit your needs.

        Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

        Continuous steam up to 110 g/min

        The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

        Detachable 1.6 l water tank

        Detachable 1.6 l water tank

        A large water tank capacity enables you to iron with steam without having to refill. The tank can hold a large amount of water so you can iron for up to 3 hours uninterrupted. Being detachable, you can easily re-fill the tank any time. It gives you endless, powerful steam.

        Heat-resistant mat: to safely place your hot iron on

        Heat-resistant mat: to safely place your hot iron on

        To improve comfort during ironing you can place the iron anywhere with the heat resistant iron resting mat. As you do not need to put the iron on its heel during intervals, you decrease the straining of your wrist. The resting mat is highly heat resistant, even when a soleplate heated to 250 °C is placed on it.

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Ready to use in 2 minutes with unlimited refill

        Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Lock your iron securely to the base station

        Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.

        Easy one touch cord storage — just press the button

        Easy one touch cord storage — just press the button

        Thanks to the automatic cord winder, you can just press the button to automatically retract the power cord.

        Steam boost up to 170 g

        Steam boost up to 170 g

        The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

        Detachable water tank

        With a detachable water tank you can refill the tank anywhere and any time, making it easy and convenient. Simply take out the tank and fill it up with water wherever it is most convenient for you. Place the tank back into position and you are ready to go.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included in pack
          Heat resistant iron resting mat

        • Comfortable ironing

          Anti-scale management
          Easy Rinse
          Cord length
          1.8  m
          Ergonomic iron design
          Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing
          Hose length
          1.9  m
          Safe in use
          Overheat safety stop
          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Crease removal

          Continuous steam
          Up to 110 gr/min
          Pressurised Steam
          Up to 5  Bar
          Soleplate
          Optimal vent pattern
          Steam Boost
          Up to 170 gr/min
          Vertical Steam
          Continuous vertical steam

        • Easy to use

          Control
          • Steam ready light
          • Temperature ready light
          • Variable steam settings
          • Water tank empty light
          Easy to set up and store
          • Automatic cord winder
          • Carry-lock
          • Easy cord and hose storage
          Reaching tricky areas
          • Button groove
          • Steam tip
          Water tank
          Detachable

        • Smooth gliding

          Soleplate
          SteamGlide soleplate

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler wattage
          1200  W
          Iron wattage
          800  W
          Frequency
          50–60  Hz
          Start-up time
          2  minute(s)
          Voltage
          220-240  V

              Awards

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

