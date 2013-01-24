Search terms
Fast and convenient ironing
A large detachable water tank for easy refills, strong steam boost and the SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you to reduce your ironing time significantly, while the carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient. See all benefits
Steam generator iron
A large detachable water tank for easy refills, strong steam boost. The SteamGlide Ceramic soleplate will help you reduce your ironing time significantly, while the carry lock and Smart CalcClean make ironing convenient.
Your steam generator iron comes with a safety carry lock. You can lock your iron safely on the base, making it safer and reducing the risk of people touching the hot soleplate. You can also carry the steam generator easily.
Your steam generator iron is designed to use tap water. While ironing, when the water tank runs out of water, you can easily refill it without having to wait or turn off your appliance.
Watching TV or listening to music while ironing? This steam generator iron works really quietly for an even more pleasant ironing experience.
Smart Calc Clean is an integrated descaling and cleaning function to protect your iron. To provide optimal steam performance, ensure a long life span and prevent white flakes, your steam generator iron will remind you to descale it. For maximum convenience, remember to always use the Smart Calc Clean container provided with your appliance.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated, penetrating deep inside the garments to make ironing quicker and easier. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
Steam is ready to use in 2 minutes and can be refilled at any time during ironing.
Steam Glide Ceramic combines easy gliding and scratch resistance to help ensure smooth ironing
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology used in the Philips steam generator iron produces powerful steam, making ironing quicker, easier and better.
The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.
The auto-off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.
