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  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming
  • Versatile family trimming

New

Hair ClipperSeries 5000

HC5721/15

4.1

| (490) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

Versatile family trimming

Give yourself or your loved ones a precise haircut with the Philips Hair Clipper 5000. Blades that stay sharp deliver smooth, even results, while powerful cordless performance lets you trim comfortably and with confidence.

See all benefits

Get perfectly even haircuts at home

Versatile family trimming

  • Self-sharpening steel blades

  • 10 length settings

  • PowerAdapt sensor

  • Trim and Flow

Customise your look with 10 adjustable lengths

Customise your look with 10 adjustable lengths

With 10 length settings in 3 mm steps, this Hair Clipper gives you confident control over your haircut. The adjustable comb lets you trim from 3 mm to 24 mm, and removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm finish. Reliable, straightforward trimming.

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

Our 41 mm self-sharpening blades maintain long-lasting sharpness, cutting smoothly through the hair for a consistent, even haircut every time.

For an even and easy trim at home

For an even and easy trim at home

Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

490

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

21/07/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hair Clipper - Recommended

The clipper is easy to use, it is efficient and gets the job done in a a few minutes.

Pros

ease of use

Cons

cleaning the cutter is not so strong

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2022-06-21

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2022-06-21

09/02/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great product

It’s very handy and easy to use. We all love it in the family

Pros

Very handy

Cons

if it can cut to 0 ( shortest) would be excellent

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2021-01-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2021-01-09

28/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Tight cut

If your looking for a really tight all over head shave on a budget, these are ideal. Closest shave I've had

Pros

Nothing of note

Cons

Nothing at this price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2019-07-28

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 3000 HC3510/13 Corded hair clippers with 13 settings and beard comb

Date of Use 2019-07-28

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  1. Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.