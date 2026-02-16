2 year warranty
New
Precise and versatile styling
Experience versatile, precise haircuts with 28 length settings and self‑sharpening blades that stay sharp with every use. Enjoy defined, consistent results at home.
Self-sharpening steel blades
28 length settings
PowerAdapt sensor
Trim and Flow
Create your style with 28 length settings in precise 1 mm steps. Three adjustable combs, ranging from 2 mm to 28 mm, give you full control for any style, while removing the comb allows for a clean 0.5 mm trim. Confident, personalised grooming made easy.
Get a perfect cut with 41 mm self-sharpening steel blades, created for long-lasting performance
Enjoy a smooth haircut from start to finish. The Trim and Flow comb is designed to keep hair moving, preventing clogging so your Hair Clipper moves effortlessly. It helps you maintain steady control and achieve your ideal style without interruptions.
4.1
of 5
911
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
DSt65
16/02/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent product!!
Great brand, great product...have had a similar model for years...decided to replace with the newer updated version.
Pros
Great cut, accuracy, easy to use, etc..
Cons
None...
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2025-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2025-01-16
Bristol bear
19/01/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy to use
Brilliant and easy to use good battery lots of cutting lengths
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-12-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-12-19
Feathers McGraw
08/08/2025
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
A Cut above!
Excellent product. Could have done with this during covid as its far better than the add on to my Phillips shaver! It's as flexible as you can get and very easy to use.
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-07-08
This review was made for Philips Hairclipper Series 9000 HC9450/13 Cordless hair clippers with 3 accessories
Date of Use 2024-07-08
Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase