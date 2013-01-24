Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery on orders over £30

    Panini maker

    HD2386/20
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Panini made easy Panini made easy Panini made easy
      -{discount-value}

      Panini maker

      HD2386/20

      Panini made easy

      Enjoy tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power paninimaker with cut and seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Panini maker

      Panini made easy

      Enjoy tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power paninimaker with cut and seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

      Panini made easy

      Enjoy tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power paninimaker with cut and seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Panini maker

      Panini made easy

      Enjoy tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power paninimaker with cut and seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

      Similar products

      See all sandwich-maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Panini maker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Panini made easy

        Tasty results in no time

        • 700 W
        Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

        Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

        Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.

        Vertical, compact storage

        Vertical, compact storage

        Vertical, compact storage.

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle

        Cool touch handle.

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

        Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

        Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Colour(s)
          metal/black

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          On/Off switch (for Europe)
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.8  m

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            Klarna - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Student discount