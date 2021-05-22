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  • Have it your way, exactly your way
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  • Have it your way, exactly your way
  • Have it your way, exactly your way
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  • Have it your way, exactly your way

Discontinued

Sandwich maker

HD2415/80

5
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
Have it your way, exactly your way
Have your sandwiches just the way you want them. Place any sandwich you like between the large plates and select your preferred timing. The non-stick, removable, dishwasher-safe plates make cleaning easier than ever before.
See all benefits

Set the timer for delicious sandwiches

Have it your way, exactly your way

  • 900 W

Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.

Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power

Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power.

Digital timer with audible ready-signal

Digital timer with audible ready-signal.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

22/05/2021

Portugal

Portugal

Excelente.

Aquece rápido e bem. Económica. Duradoura tenho 15 anos.

Pros

Aquecimento rápido.

Cons

Placas antiaderente perdem antiaderencia rapidamente

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2415/80 Sanduicheira

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD2415/80 Sanduicheira

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