2 year warranty
Discontinued
900 W
Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.
Quick and delicious results thanks to the 900 Watt of power.
Digital timer with audible ready-signal.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
22/05/2021
Portugal
Excelente.
Aquece rápido e bem. Económica. Duradoura tenho 15 anos.
Pros
Aquecimento rápido.
Cons
Placas antiaderente perdem antiaderencia rapidamente
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2415/80 Sanduicheira
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD2415/80 Sanduicheira