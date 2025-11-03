  • Lower Price

    Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      5000 Series Toaster in Black and Copper

      HD2650/31

      Overall Rating / 5
      Reviews

      Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      Fully metal toaster with a self-centring, extra-wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and an integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast and warm pastries, rolls and buns.

      Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced

      Wide slot fits thick, thin, fresh or frozen slices

      • Easy to experience
      • With maximum safety
      • Easy to control
      8 browning settings suit any preference

      8 browning settings suit any preference

      Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode

      Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode

      Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button

      Cancel button

      Cancel button

      Cancel button stops toasting at any time

      High lift to safely take out

      High lift to safely take out

      The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto shut-off protection

      Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit

      Bun warming rack

      Bun warming rack

      Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.

      Removable crumb tray

      Removable crumb tray

      Easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray

      Extra-wide slot

      Extra-wide slot

      The self-centring mechanism perfectly centres each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Metal
        Colour(s)
        Black and Copper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        Pastry warmer

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        950  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (L x W x H)
        334 x 200 x 221  mm
        Dimensions of product (L x W x H)
        300 x 172 x 201  mm
        Weight of product
        1.552  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.962  kg
        Slot size (L x W x H)
        138 x 33 x 122  mm

      • General specifications

        Number of browning levels
        8
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Adjustable browning
        • Cancel button
        • Cord storage
        • Defrost function
        • High lift function
        • On/off switch

      • Service

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recyclable paper

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

