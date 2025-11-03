Search terms
HD2650/31
Perfectly crispy toast, hand cut or pre-sliced
Fully metal toaster with a self-centring, extra-wide slot for even browning regardless of slice thickness. With various browning options and an integrated bun rack, you can enjoy perfectly crispy toast and warm pastries, rolls and buns.See all benefits
Toaster in Black and Copper
Adjust toasting time for any bread, however you like it
Defrost mode effortlessly toasts frozen bread in one go at the touch of a button
Reheat mode warms up previously toasted bread in seconds at the touch of a button
Cancel button stops toasting at any time
The feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread safely
Extra auto-off protection protects the product against short circuit
Bun warming rack to warm buns and croissants.
Easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray
The self-centring mechanism perfectly centres each slice for even browning, regardless of thickness
