ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Induction cooker HD4412/00
  • Front-top-left product photograph Philips Induction cooker HD4412/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Induction cooker HD4412/00
  • Front-top-left product photograph Philips Induction cooker HD4412/00

Discontinued

Induction cooker

HD4412/00

Enjoy versatile cooking

Suitable for all types of cookware

See all benefits

Enjoy versatile cooking

Easy to clean

Suitable for all types of cookware

Suitable for all types of cookware

Halogen technology for precise power control

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.