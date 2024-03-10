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Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Rice cooker

HD4728/60

Rice cooker

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Rice cooker

  • PDF file, 1.2 MB
  • 10 March 2024

Nutrition is the most important element for keeping healthy. The Philips rice cooker HD4728/60 comes with automatic cooking programs that better preserve freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice.

  • PDF file
  • 4 May 2024